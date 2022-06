The Prince George's County Police Department said they took the gun from a student at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun onto the property.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPG) tweeted about the incident at 9:15 a.m. after officers had taken the student into custody. The department said it recovered the gun and that no one was hurt.

In a follow-up tweet, PGPD said that the middle school had been on lockdown as a precaution until the situation had been resolved.