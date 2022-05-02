Update (6:46 p.m.) — Greenbelt police said they found during the initial investigation that police saw a knife with a 6-inch blade in the individual’s hand as they approached the home and got in touch with him, and they gave him multiple requests to drop the knife.

The man then ran out of the house, raising his knife and charging at the officers. Both officers shot their guns at the same time, causing the individual to be injured. The individual was taken to the hospital. He’s in stable, non-critical condition right now.

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrived at the incident at the request of the Greenbelt City Police Department and is investigating the victim’s activities, while the Greenbelt Police Department is investigating the officers’ actions. Both investigations are still in progress.

Both of the cops involved are men, and one was hired on Aug. 7, 2014, and the other on Feb. 24, 2021.

GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — One man is in the hospital after he was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Greenbelt Monday morning.

Police said that they first responded to Plateau Place around 10:30 a.m. After they arrived, they found a man who was threatening to commit suicide. Officers said that shots were fired at the man, who is currently being treated in a nearby hospital.

It is currently unclear what led to the firing, but they are working on reviewing body-worn camera footage.

Police said that there is a heavy police presence. More information will be released as the investigation continues. The Prince George’s County Police Department is leading this investigation.