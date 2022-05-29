HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are looking into a fatal crash in Hancock, Md.

At around 11:25 a.m., Sunday MSP was called to a crash involving three motorcycles westbound on I-70. According to the news release, the initial investigation showed that Sandra Kay Wetzel, 53-years-old, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was driving her 95 Honda motorcycle when she lost control and hit the guardrail. She was thrown from her bike and landed in a wooded area off of I-70, where she was found dead.

Two other motorcycles riding with Wetzel tried to stop after she crashed but ended up crashing. The male driver who was riding on a 2022 Yamaha and the third driver who was on a 2003 Harley-Davidson were both taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

On the Harley-Davidson, there was a 14-year-old female passenger. She was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital for her injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.