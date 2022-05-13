SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WDVM) — Two police officers in Seat Pleasant helped a pregnant woman deliver twin girls in a police cruiser early Friday morning.

Police said that two officers saw a woman holding a child walking along East Capitol Street around 2:30 a.m. in the night’s rainstorm. Later, they found her carrying an infant alone behind a shopping center.

They talked to the woman and found that she had no home and believed that she was suffering from a mental health crisis. They brought her to a nearby shelter when one realized that she was in discomfort. The officers found that she was in the process of giving birth to a second child while still in the police car.

Image courtesy of the Seat Pleasant Police Department.

The two officers helped her deliver the second baby before taking her to an area hospital. She had delivered the infant she was carrying shortly before officers found her.

Police said that she and her two children are “safe, resting, and in good health.”