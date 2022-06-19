OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event.

The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of Juneteenth.

“This is the first year it is being recognized as a national holiday,” said Prince George’s Arts & Humanities Council Communications and Marketing Director Kisha Mason. “So we thought what a perfect opportunity to bring the community together to highlight and honor Juneteenth. And so it’s a day of reflection, celebration and we just wanted to make that space and time for us to do so.”