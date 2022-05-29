CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating an apparent hit and run in Prince George’s County that left the driver of a motorcycle injured.

According to the news release, at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Clayvon Anderson, 45-years-old of Washing ton DC, was riding a 2017 Honda motorcycle going eastbound on Route 50 around Kenilworth Ave.

When police arrived, they talked to Anderson, who told police he was hit by a car, and the car kept driving. Anderson was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to call 301-345-3101.