FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick on Friday afternoon.

Police first responded to Fingerboard Road at Baker Valley Road around 12:15 p.m. for a crash that involved several vehicles and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene. Police have not identified him yet.

Police currently believe that the driver of a Dodge Charger lost control of the car and veered into the other lanes, crashing into the motorcycle. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police do not believe that impaired driving and speeding were factors, but weather may have played a role.