The State's Attorney's Office will not cooperate with any investigations into people who travel to Maryland to get an abortion.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that they will not comply with other states looking to criminalize someone traveling to Maryland to get an abortion.

The office’s statement said that access to abortion is still protected in certain states depending on their laws. Maryland is one of many states where abortion remained legal after the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy pledges to protect the reproductive rights of all women. His office will not participate in the extradition of any woman who travels to Maryland as a safe haven in order to obtain an abortion, nor cooperate with any investigative efforts to identify providers. It is the position of the State’s Attorney’s Office that no state would have the legal authority to pass a law that would criminalize the legal activity of a woman who came to Maryland to obtain a medical procedure. The State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County will continue to protect the HIPAA rights of anyone who receives medical care in the state of Maryland. Statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office

“The State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County will use the full force of the law to continue to protect women’s rights,” the statement concluded.