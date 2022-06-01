MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During a meeting on Wednesday, county leaders discussed the school system’s safety protocols in the event of an active shooter or other crises.

Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight stressed that the district has good practices such as locking all exterior doors and having security vestibules at all but two schools.

“All of our staff training will cover not only response during the crisis but also awareness measures that avoid threats before they occur,” said McKnight.

Esther Wells is the parent of a 3rd-grade MCPS student and is running for the board of education. She said while she is glad MCPS decided to revisit the conversation about police in schools…she would like to see additional support.

“Where each school at every level will have a school resource officer in the schools not just patrolling or in the vicinity of it,” said Wells.

Chief Jones said that MCPD has been training officers on school safety since the columbine shooting, and anytime an incident happens, they go in as teams and immediately engage with the threat.

“We have those officers going in with additional tools such as ballistic shields, breaching tools and other equipment that they have that they’re able to be able to address any threat at any time, whether it’s a locked room or not,” said Jones.

County Executive Marc Elrich said, the county has 252 officers specifically trained for schools, but he also is calling for more mental health services

“If we’re going to deal with this, we’ve got to deal with it holistically,” said Elrich. “And we certainly have a community that’s in crisis and we need to do a better job and more to respond to it.”

Wells also worries about how her 9 -year-old, who has autistic spectrum disorder and ADHD, would react in a crisis and if law enforcement is properly trained to identify and interact with all students.

“There are questions going through my head as you know what level of training are law enforcement being given when they have to interact with students is that if they interact with a developmentally disabled student, but when,” said Wells.