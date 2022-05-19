SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The demand for apartments is growing, sending rent prices skyrocketing nationwide. The protections Montgomery County had for renters are no longer in place.

Unlike most areas across the country, Montgomery County residents have been able to avoid higher costs and late fees during the pandemic. Councilmember Will Jawando introduced the law for those families struggling to pay rent including senior citizens, and residents with disabilities.

The stabilization bill expired this week. Landlords are able to hike up prices to any amount with no protection for renters.

“It’s time to restart a serious conversation statewide and at the county level about how we stabilize and ensure that we balance the interest and rights of the landlords but also of the diverse residents of Montgomery County,” said Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D – District 20).

Delegate Wilkins also introduced legislation for a limit on rent at the state level.