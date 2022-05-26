MARYLAND (WDVM) — On the heels of one of the U.S.’s most deadly school shootings, Maryland wants to remind students and parents that there is an anonymous reporting system for any school safety concerns.

Safe Schools Maryland the anonymous reporting system is available 24 hours a day seven days a week. After the call center receives a tip, they work with the school system to investigate and provide any intervention needed. The Maryland Center for School Safety also provides training to school resource officers, staff, students, and parents.

“These might be someone in a mental health crisis, either in themselves or recognizing it in someone else,” said Kate Hession, Executive Director, Maryland Center for School Safety. “It could be reports related to bullying or harassment. It could be gang activity, it could be gang related, it could be weapons or physical threats.”

The reporting system says they have received about 600 reports this school year which is an increase from when they began the system. Tips can be reported by calling 1-833-632-7233.