MARYLAND (WDVM) — Marylanders, your pain at the pump may continue a little longer as leaders continue to clash over suspending the state’s gas tax.

Governor Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot have been calling on each other to stop the tax increase set by law to go into effect on July 1.

Hogan is urging Franchot to grant an extension on the payment of the gas tax and remove penalties. But Franchot says his agency does not have the authority to unilaterally halt the automatic increase to the gas tax so asked Hogan to call the general assembly in for a special session.

In a joint statement, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones wrote that “saving 7-cents a gallon wouldn’t make difference but it will cost the state $200 million in funding meant for road safety projects.”

Currently, the state’s gas tax is just below 37 cents a gallon. once the increase goes into effect, the gas tax would bump up to just under 44 cents a gallon.