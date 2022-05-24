Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Police have many questions after a man’s body was found inside of a Silver Spring home early Tuesday morning.

Just past midnight officers were called to 1700 East-West Highway, shortly after they found the body.

Right now there is no suspect in custody and no known threat to the community. This is an active and ongoing investigation as police work to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.