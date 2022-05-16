ST. GLENARDEN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM has learned that the man fatally shot Sunday night, has been identified as 32-year-old Melvin Love Jr. of Severn.

According to the news release, at around 7:00 p.m. police went to the 3200 block of Reed Street for a call of a shooting. When they arrived they found Love on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was announced dead on the scene.

Police said they are still working on identifying a suspect and a reason for the shooting.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call police at 301-516-2512.