FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS performed a water rescue at the 11500-block of Riverview Rd. in Fort Washington.

According to their official Twitter, at around 6:10 p.m. Monday, they got a call and when they got to the area, they found one adult man in the water while another was on a boat.

They have taken one of the men to the hospital, where he is being treated with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”