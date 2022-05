ST. GLENARDEN, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, they found an adult male dead in front of an apartment building in the 3200 block of Reed Street, according to a tweet from police.

Police said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.