TOWNSON, Md. (WDVM) — On June 4, at around 8:40 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) went to a call of an “unknown trouble” in the 500 block of Virginia Ave., in Townson.

According to the news release, when police got to the apartment, they heard gunshots. Police went to the floor where the original call came and when they went to the door, they knocked and an adult male answered with a gun pointed at the police.

Three officers and the man traded gunfire. The man was hit and was pronounced dead. One officer was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult female with gunshot wounds was discovered inside the apartment and was brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Independent Investigations Division will release the man’s name and involved officers within 48 hours of the event. However, that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is in danger.