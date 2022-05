HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a shooting took place in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hyattsville Saturday night.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the location of a reported shooting. On the scene, they found an unresponsive man outside in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.