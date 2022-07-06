ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A 70-year-old Rockville man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor almost 40 years ago.

Police started the investigation in December of 2021 after an adult man said that he was molested by David Wayne Brown — who is now 70 years old — several times from 1981 to 1983 in Silver Spring.

Detectives arrested Brown and charged him with second- and third-degree sex offense on July 1 before transporting him to the Central Processing Unit. He was released on an unsecured personal bond.

Police believe there may be more victims. They ask that anyone who believes they may be a victim contact them at 240-773-5400 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).