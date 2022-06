SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested for robbing a McDonald’s in Silver Spring at knifepoint on May 5.

According to the news release, on May 19, they got a tip identifying 55-year-old Phillip Randall of Capitol Heights.

During the investigation, police were able to link Randall to the crime and get an arrest warrant on May 27. On Wednesday, police arrested Randall, and he admitted to robbing the McDonald’s.