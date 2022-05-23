MARYLAND (WDVM) — A Virginia man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer earlier this month.

Police were at the Rockville Hotel on May 10 when they saw a car that seemed to be an unmarked police car. They contacted the hotel, who said that it belonged to 38-year-old Joshua Taber, who checked into the hotel and falsely identified himself as an “agent.”

Taber had shown staff what they believed to be law enforcement identification and said that his “government-issued vehicle” had to stay in front of the hotel.

Police searched his hotel room and found multiple ID cards that identified him as a “Special Agent” and multiple firearms. They found more firearms — including a ghost gun, or privately manufactured gun — in his car.

Police have charged Taber with impersonating a police officer and multiple firearms-related charges.