The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said two people robbed a a mail carrier in Takoma Park. People matching their description then robbed a mail carrier in Washington.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — United States postal inspectors said they were trying to find the people responsible for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

The first incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up to a carrier who was delivering mail in the 7400 block of Holly Ave. Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department responded to the situation, too. They said the robbers took some of the mail carrier’s personal property, then ran off towards Cedar Avenue to a black sedan that was waiting for them. Police said the mail carrier was not hurt seriously.

USPIS said shortly before 1:20 p.m., two people matching the descriptions of those involved in the robbery in Maryland approached a mail carrier in the 5900 block of 8th St. NE in Washington. They pulled out a gun, demanded property, then headed towards a black car.

Postal inspectors are working with the Metropolitan Police Department and the Takoma Park Police Department in their investigation.

USPIS issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the people responsible for the incidents. If you have information that can help postal inspectors, you can call 1-877-876-2455.