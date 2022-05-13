SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A restoration that’s been a long time coming.

The Long Branch Community Center in Silver Spring has been around for 30 years; giving all kinds of support for Montgomery County’s most vulnerable residents.

During the pandemic, they even served as a shelter for homeless communities. Now, for the first time, the facility got a much needed facelift; all with the help of a generous donation. So with $30,000.00 and 160 hours of work, you’ll see a brand new outdoor garden and updated grounds.

“We’re happy to be here, happy to work,” said Ruppert Landscape CEO, Craig Ruppert. “And live our values by helping the community.”

“Our staff has worked so tirelessly,” added Montgomery County Department of Recreation Director, Robin Riley. “Not just around Covid protocols but to get this building back open. Really proud of their work and I can’t thank Ruppert enough.”

The Long Branch Community Center will also be hosting a special reopening celebration event on Saturday, May 21 from noon to 3:00 p.m.