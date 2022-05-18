HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When the world closed down due to COVID-19, some doctor’s offices also closed their doors to appointments.

One primary care physician opened her own consulting business to simplify providing second opinions for patients through telemedicine.

Anne Maysak says that going into the office for check-ups was a hassle.

“I use a walker, so I had to walk a distance to get to my office. I got there at 9:50. They came out and said you were late, and I explained and then I waited and after the eighth person went in before me I left,” said Maysak.

Maysak says telemedicine is more convenient. She was looking for someone to help her; that’s when she met Dr. Money.

“I was having pain in my fingers and circulation problems. I had seen a couple of doctors, and she has been working with me,” said Maysak.

Dr. Money, who has worked as a primary care physician in Hagerstown for decades immediately switched to telemedicine during the pandemic.

“If you have a medical problem and you’re seeing your primary care doctor, and you’re getting nowhere with him, what are you going to do? Are you going to try to change your primary care doctor or here’s an opportunity that you can get a second opinion,” said Dr. Money.

Changes within the Maryland law have also allowed Medicaid reimbursement requirements for health care services provided through telehealth.

Dr. Money says her services save lives.

“The patient who had the pericardial diverticulum might have eventually died because the fluid was going around her heart and it was causing a compression symptom. The patient who was having the near blacking out spells, she could have possibly continued to have these episodes until she did blackout,” said Money.