MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Michael Fryar is the parent of two MCPS students and says he cannot imagine getting the call that many families in Uvalde received Tuesday afternoon that their child would not be coming home.

“Hindsight is is unfortunate and a tragedy, but we now live in a day and age where in order to feel safe as a parent schools literally need to be locked out to the point where they’re almost prisons,” said Fryar.

Fryar also is an attorney focusing on mental health juvenile law. He predicts we will continue to see more tragic incidents such as this until we find a comprehensive solution to address the mental health crisis.

“One of the things historically in these incidents that have come up is that people were well aware of what was going on in the shooters’ life,” said Fryar. “And there were a large number of signs, there were incidents, there were threats, there were all these things and none of it was acted upon.”

Fryar was a teacher for 9 years and was in Connecticut when the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting happened.. he says an educator should never have to risk their lives just going to work.

“The idea that at some point, I might find myself in a situation where I have to defend the lives of my kids with my own body… i mean, that’s just not something we should be looking at professionally.”