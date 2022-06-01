MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Late Monday night disturbing hate symbols and photos of the Ku Klux Klan popped up on an online app when you looked up Damascus High School on Apple maps.

Following the images being posted briefly, Damascus High School Principal Kevin D. Yates sent a letter to the school community. “I alerted MCPS security and our technology specialists and was advised to go to the app and report the images as hate symbols and request that they be removed,” wrote Yates.

Parent and Co-Founder of Racial Justice Now! Zakiya Sankara-Jabar thinks MCPS has been making a conscious effort to address race issues in their schools and needs to hold kids accountable for their actions. But she also says she thinks a lot of these kids learn about hate at home from their parents.

“As a parent of two MCPS children, it makes me wonder what type of homes these young people are coming from,” said Sankara-Jabar. “Quite honestly, it makes me wonder what types of conversations they’re having around dinner.”

Apple Images pulls many of its photos from Yelp. In a statement, a spokesperson wrote, “The inappropriate and racist images uploaded to the Montgomery County high school’s Yelp page were flagged to our user operations team who removed the photos and closed the user account for violating our policies.”