POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Poolesville juvenile remains with their parents following a weekend fire at Dr. Dillingham Park that destroyed part of a playground.

Flames engulfed the structure Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service claims the juvenile set a paper bag and sandwich container on fire underneath the playground.

“It’s just kind of sad someone would do something like this,” said Breanna Salovich, who came out to look at the damage.

It’s worse than she expected.

“It was a big fire. But I didn’t think it would be completely melted to the ground,” Salovich said.

Others, including a woman who only identified herself as “Ms. Betty,” are not surprised a juvenile is accused of the fire.

“The language they use is not repeatable. I don’t like what they say. And I have told them, ‘do your parents know that you talk like this?’ ‘What business is it of yours,'” said Ms. Betty. “What do I do? I keep my mouth because I don’t know if they will do something to my house.”

Authorities arrested the juvenile and eventually released that person to the parents. A spokesperson for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said no information could be released since the case involves a juvenile. Those records typically remain sealed.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service put the damage from the fire at $75,000. Poolesville’s acting town manager told me the playground is insured.

Poolesville’s interim town manager said the playground is insured. But, it’s too early to say when repairs will be made or how long they will take to complete.