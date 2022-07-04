Drivers who use the traffic app Waze said it appeared demonstrators were responsible for blocking traffic and causing the shutdown in Montgomery County.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The inner loop of I-495 near exit 30A/Route 29 was closed as of 12:25 p.m. due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

There is a traffic camera at that location of the interstate, but it was disabled. Prior to it going dark, at least one person managed to grab and tweet a screen shot which showed people forming a line on the roadway, blocking the traffic.

Users on the app Waze said that the road was closed due to a protest or demonstration.

Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers were at the scene of the incident. The Montgomery County Police Department referred all inquiries to MSP.

A spokeswoman for Maryland State Police was working on gathering information shortly after 2 p.m. She said it did appear that the situation on the interstate had to do with a demonstration.

Although the traffic camera in the area of the incident remained off as of 2:15 p.m., other cameras along the interstate showed all traffic moving normally, and the Maryland Department of Transportation’s website indicated no trouble along the roadway.