SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The inner loop of I-495 near exit 30A/Route 29 was closed as of 12:25 p.m. due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
There is a traffic camera at that location of the interstate, but it was disabled. Prior to it going dark, at least one person managed to grab and tweet a screen shot which showed people forming a line on the roadway, blocking the traffic.
Users on the app Waze said that the road was closed due to a protest or demonstration.
Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers were at the scene of the incident. The Montgomery County Police Department referred all inquiries to MSP.
A spokeswoman for Maryland State Police was working on gathering information shortly after 2 p.m. She said it did appear that the situation on the interstate had to do with a demonstration.
Although the traffic camera in the area of the incident remained off as of 2:15 p.m., other cameras along the interstate showed all traffic moving normally, and the Maryland Department of Transportation’s website indicated no trouble along the roadway.
Download the DC News Now app to stay updated on this and other stories.