BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — The increase in crime is bringing together communities as they try to figure out how to protect and mentor young people. On Thursday, the State Attorney’s Office for Prince George’s County hosted their annual event Men and Youth Leadership to help contribute.

“We need to be invested our youth right we need to let them know that they have a future that they plan plans. There’s opportunities out there for them to give them that proper direction,” said Jason Abbott, Principal Deputy to the State Attorney of Prince George’s County.

With the rise in gun violence happening across Prince George’s County, leaders are making efforts to celebrate the youth and make a difference in their lives.

“I was one of those young men who were really led down the wrong path,” said Derick Fenner, former NFL Seattle Seahawks player and Prince George’s County native.

Fenner says he was locked up for a short time after being around the wrong crowd. It was later determined he had nothing to do with the crime.

“I had a very promising football career. I didn’t let my old friends from the neighborhood go,” said Fenner

Now, he’s focused on making sure other kids sideline any plans that lead them down dangerous paths.

“I’ve had some slips and falls and my goal is to show them the blueprint and let them know you’re going to have some slip ups you’re gonna fall, but slipping and falling doesn’t mean it’s the end,” said Fenner.

Teens like Adriathan Crockwell say they’ve found lifelong mentors that also help him with his non-profit that focuses on giving back to low-income families and the homeless.

“It really just helped me that work better and get to know more people to help me raise my foundation better,” he said.

“Not every young person has that positive influence in their lives and we want to let them know that we are there for them. So anything they need, we will be there to help them support them and provide them with that mentorship,” said Abbott.