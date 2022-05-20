HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The DMV area is expected to see its first heatwave of the year. As temperatures hit above 90, how do you plan on staying cool? WDVM checked in with residents in the Hagerstown area to learn how they plan to stay cool this weekend.

This weekend’s hot weather is expected to go above 90 degrees, and some people in Hagerstown are excited.

“I love it, I just like the heat,” said Donald Barnhard, a Hagerstown resident.

Others in the area are not too excited.

“I don’t like it. We never have a springtime it goes from cold to hot and that’s it,” said resident Mark Trynor.

Barnhard owns Duck’s Place, a jersey shop in downtown Hagerstown. He says business is great on hot days.

“Weather’s a big factor in it, we get more people coming in,” said Barnhard.

Trynor is from Canada and still hasn’t adjusted to Maryland weather. He plans on relaxing and cranking up the air conditioner during this heatwave.

“I’m going to put my window unit in, but then next week it will be cool again. So I can save on electricity and won’t have to turn it on,” said Trynor.

