Gov. Larry Hogan said the state and people who live there deserve "clear and definitive action" when it comes to the matter that's been held up.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan released a letter Wednesday pushing Maryland’s Sports Wagering and Application Review Commission (SWARC) to launch mobile sports betting. In his letter, Hogan mentioned that many people who live in the state were tired of bureaucratic delays in bringing the betting to Maryland. in the State of Maryland, noting the significant public outcry in response to a series of needless bureaucratic delays.

“Instead of decisive action to implement the voters’ decision, you have allowed the process to stagnate and become mired in overly bureaucratic procedures that have needlessly delayed the state’s ability to maximize the revenue potential of this emerging industry,” Hogan wrote. “Sports fans in Maryland simply want to be able to place bets on their mobile devices—that’s what they voted for, and they are angry and discouraged over SWARC’s inability to make it happen. …Our state and its citizens deserve clear and definitive action from SWARC and a legal, transparent framework to place mobile bets—not endless bureaucratic roadblocks that continue to hold back progress.”

The letter came out a day ahead of a legislative commission meeting. Hogan outlined a number of things the commission can do to get mobile sports betting up and running: