HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hagerstown Rotary Club made a huge donation of more than a total of $60,000 dollars to several non-profits across Washington County Wednesday. With inflation driving costs up for several things, it’s also impacted how non-profits operate.

Several non-profits showed their appreciation when they were each handed a check from members of the Hagerstown Rotary Club.

“We were so honored. for when it felt the support of so many community businesses that are part of this wonderful organization. They see the value of what we do and the importance of keeping everything safe,” said Jeannie Asbury, Executive Director for REACH Washington County.

The club gave away a total of $60,437.58 in grants to 22 non-profits in Western Maryland this year. The money was raised through fundraising events like their annual golf tournament, which brought in $40,000 last year. Donating to the local charities is all part of their way of giving back to the community.

“We’re in a tough economic environment right now. So we know that the need is even greater. And so we will continue to work as hard as we can to raise all the money we can and in turn, give it all back to the community,” said John Latimer, president of the Hagerstown Rotary Club Foundation. “We wish there could be more. There’s always more need than there is opportunity for us to give money away just because we’re limited in what we’re able to raise each year.”

With inflation driving costs up, Jeannie Ashbury, the executive director for Reach Washington County, said that they have seen more people struggling to keep up with their bills lately.

“The biggest impact is the eviction moratorium being lifted. So while it was in place with the idea of keeping people housed their bills kept building. So our day program or crisis intervention is tripled, so we’re working to help as many people as we can help keep their home,” said Asbury.

Non-profit United Way Washington County is also seeing the effect of the economy.

“There’s always challenges in the way prices do increase. If we do any type of moving of goods, that’s obviously a bigger impact from a gas perspective,” said Jocelyn Hauer, Director of Engangement for United Way Washington County. “We do hear from our nonprofit partners and those in the community as stakeholders that needs that are that are being addressed, and they are compounding because of what we’re seeing in our economy. So yes, there’s a huge, huge need for resources for just more stability and hope in our communities and we’re trying to address those concerns and build a better future,” she said.

Hauer says they’re planning to use their $5,000 grant to help address safety and mobility concerns for the disabled and elderly by building things like a ramp for easy wheelchair access. With the costs for materials also going up, this grant will ease the financial pressure.

“We work together with our partners and those that have the skills to actually build those ramps and put those in for the for the residents so that they can they can maintain them their home comfortably safely and that they have a better quality of life as a result,” said Hauer.

Leaders with REACH Washington County said that they’re using their $4500 grant to improve security at their housing locations.

“[We’re going to] purchase an x ray machine for clients to put their items through so that we can quickly identify anything dangerous, maybe a weapon that they shouldn’t have,” said Asbury.

She also says they plan to continue to advocate for affordable housing, especially in the Washington County area.

“As people move here from the big city, the cost, inflation, what you have to work with the wages you earn here, there’s a lack of affordable housing. So trying to advocate for that before they’re getting hit,” said Asbury.

The Hagerstown Rotary Club says they’re excited to see the impact each of these grants will make in the community.

“[Our] responsibility is to try to help the community and so this is really just an extension of that. That’s why it’s important to us, and that’s why we get excited every year we get to get the money away,” said Latimer.

