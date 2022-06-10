PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Tyreese and Anthony McAllister are on a mission to engage communities of color disproportionately impacted by gun violence after their 18-year-old daughter was killed in 2017.

Ayana J. McAllister was visiting home from college when she was murdered after a music video shoot in Northeast D.C. She was a freshman studying criminal justice at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina planning a career as a metropolitan police officer.

“Every time I hear about another person getting killed by gun or mass shooting, or shootings in the black community or any community, it’s like a gut punch,” said Tyresse. “So imagine I’m getting gut-punched every day.”

According to John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions Report, Black people are at the highest risk for gun homicide. They were more than 12 times more likely to be a victim of gun homicide than white people.

While Ayana’s killer has never been found the McAllisters turned their pain into purpose. They created the Ayana J. McAllister Legacy Foundation to address the everyday gun violence that occurs among black and brown people.

“One of the things that I often have told my wife is that I never want her name to be forgotten,” said Ayana’s father, Anthony McAllister. “But I think the foundation really helps us to do that and although we’re continuing to keep her name lifted, we’re able to do work and help other people in the mix.”

This Sunday the foundation is having its annual Hoops Against Gun Violence Basketball tournament which is a community-driven public safety program working to reduce gun violence in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Ayan’s mother also wrote a book that helps children understand death that also has support for parents on how to address those conversations with their kids.