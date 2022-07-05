MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Marylanders are reacting to a move by Governor Hogan that makes it easier for people to carry a concealed gun.

Governor Hogan says the supreme court’s ruling on a New York gun law convinced him that now was the time to change his state’s carrying concealed firearms policy. So on Tuesday, he directed the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend the use of the “good and substantial reason” standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry permits.

“The supreme court singled out Maryland’s law as unconstitutional. There wasn’t any room for debate on this,” said Mark Pennak, President of Maryland Shall Issue.

Governor Hogan’s directive comes on the heels of another mass shooting in Illinois and a shooting spike across the DMV, bringing mixed reactions.

“This was very short-sighted on his part and his administration’s part. It’s very much a slap in the face to survivors,” said Melissa Ladd, MD Chapter Leader of Moms Demand Action.

While this decision no longer requires applicants to provide a legally established reason to carry outside of their home, there is no impact on other permit requirements and protocols such as training, background checks, and fingerprinting.