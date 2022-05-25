CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police have a fugitive in custody after he made several threats of mass violence against an elementary school and a business on Tuesday.

Police said that 46-year-old Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr. called a business in White Plains as well as Gale-Bailey Elementary School to make the threats. They currently believe that these calls were domestic-related.

Extra officers were stationed at the school after the threats were made.

Washington was taken into custody on Wednesday. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.