MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police (MCPD) are offering a new program to combat car thefts, and it couldn’t come at a better time. According to Maryland State Police, a vehicle is carjacked every 11 hours.

MCPD is trying to help drivers track their cars in the event they are stolen. They are offering free tile tracking devices to drivers so if their car is stolen, the device will allow police to locate the vehicle.

You don’t need to worry about MCPD or anyone else tracking your vehicle if you have them install this tile device. People must download the corresponding app to keep track of their own vehicles.

WDVM has been tracking a trend and analyzed data from Montgomery County found from January 1, 2022, to date — which is only 157 days — there have been 555 motor vehicle thefts in just Montgomery County alone, which means that around two cars are stolen each day.

834 carjackings in 2018

901 carjackings in 2019

1172 carjackings in 2020

1420 carjackings in 2021

MCPD is warning drivers that carjackers might deliberately hit your car to get them to stop, so always be aware. If you feel like you’re being followed while you’re driving, don’t drive home — rather, drive to a police station or another safe public space.