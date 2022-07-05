FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured early Tuesday morning.

Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. They found a man who had been shot on the scene and flew him to a nearby trauma center.

Later, a second man who had been shot arrived at a nearby hospital by himself. He was transported to a trauma center as well.

Police said that there is no threat to the public. They do not believe that this was a random shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 240-674-8942 or 301-600-2102 or emailing MIrons@frederickmdpolice.org.