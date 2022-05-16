CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department teamed up with Maryland State Police for a search and seizure.

According to the news release, an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs lead them to the 300 block of Columbia Street. In the house, police found “large amounts of suspected Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, and Heroin”. They also found two handguns and an undisclosed large sum of money.

Four people, Terrence Chester, 29 years old, Derrick Foxworth, 36 years old, Brandi Hartley, 40 years old and Alonzo Harris, 31 years old, all of Cumberland were arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute not marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and firearms-related charges.