"Maryland Mobile ID" allows certain passengers to use their Apple Wallet to get through TSA security checkpoints in a quicker, touchless way

(WDVM) — Getting through security checkpoints at the airport can be stressful just to think about, but the TSA says it doesn’t have to be that way. At two of the DMV’s biggest airports — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (BWI) and Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) — passengers with a valid Maryland driver’s license can now add a digital version of their ID to Apple Wallet.

Think of it like Apple Pay — just as you would tap your phone to pay for something at a store, you’re now able to do the same thing to get through TSA airport security checkpoints. There are a couple of things to note, though:

You must have an iPhone 8 or newer, and be running iOS 15.4 or later. You can also add the Mobile ID to your Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

The Mobile ID will only work for passengers who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck and are actively using a TSA PreCheck designated checkpoint lane

You should still have your physical license or ID card with you — TSA officials may still ask for it

Although only certain passengers at BWI and DCA can use Mobile ID right now, the technology will soon be available in other states and at other airports later this year. Currently, only Maryland and Arizona residents can add their licenses to Apple Wallet.

Check out the video above for a tutorial on how to sign up for Mobile ID!