BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — A fire and possible explosion shook a senior living home in Prince George’s County just after 3:30 on Tuesday morning. 112 people were displaced as a result.

One resident told WDVM that he was laying in his bed and felt his house shake shortly before fire crews showed up at Larkin Chase Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bowie.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department said that they found “smoke and a small fire” in the kitchen after arriving at the facility.

If anyone is looking for the status of anyone who may have been impacted by this incident, Bowie set up a line to call at 301-262-6200.