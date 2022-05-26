LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested a Fairmont Heights High School student for bringing a ghost gun (un-serialized weapon) to school property on Thursday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the school in the 6500 block of Columbia Park Rd. around 12 p.m. for a report of a student with a gun. The school was placed on a lockdown.

Officers began a search of the school and did find parts of a ghost gun in a classroom.

The student who brought the parts was taken into custody.

“As our entire nation continues to grieve the loss of life in the Texas mass shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department wants to ensure the community that the safety of students in our schools is our top priority. Bringing a weapon to school or even making a threat of violence will not be tolerated. We will arrest and charge accordingly,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

In the wake of the mass shooting in Texas, PGPD has increased county school patrols.

The investigation is ongoing.