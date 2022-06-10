(WDVM) — After a shooting in a Prince George’s County mall left three injured, WDVM’s Tasmin Mahfuz spoke with Congressman Anthony Brown, who represents Maryland’s fourth congressional district (including Prince George’s County).

Brown’s bill, the Raise the Age Act, is aiming to raise the age requirement to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 to combat gun violence.

“I served in the military. I trained with these weapons. I know what they can do. these weapons of war have no place in our neighborhoods, let alone in the hands of an untrained 18-year-old boy,” Brown said during statements made to Congress on Wednesday.

