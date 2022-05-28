HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Prince George’s County.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s (PGPD) official Twitter account, Saturday around midnight police responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Rd. with the reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found an adult man outside with gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation and police would like anyone with information to call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.