HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Habitat for humanity in Hagerstown brought together several businesses across the area to build playhouses for local families. Workers from each business came out to Valley Mall and put together 14 playhouses.

They painted each with their unique twist. It’s all part of habitat’s annual project playhouse. Organizers say the purpose is to bring the community together and provide a safe place for children to play.

Alice Guy and her group each own different businesses around the Hagerstown area. Each of them came out on Friday to volunteer together.

“I think it’s always best to give back to the community, giving is always better than receiving,” said Guy.

Sarah Rock, president of Habitat for Humanity Hagerstown, said that Friday’s event is about making a difference together.

“It makes me feel so awesome, and it’s a fun way to give back to our community while developing team-building skills with the different businesses that are here today,” said Rock.