FORESTVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are on the scene of a shooting in Forestville.

Details are limited at this time, but we know that two men were shot just before ten tonight and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This happened on the 3700 block of Donnell Drive.

BREAKING NEWS:DOUBLE SHOOTING: Royal Farms 3700 Bl. of Donnell Dr. Forestville, M.D. PGPD on scene investigating a shooting with two individuals with gunshot wound injuries. pic.twitter.com/1Teyoi0Uyi — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) May 26, 2022

Police have not named a suspect or motive.