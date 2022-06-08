PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A deadly two-car crash happened early Wednesday in Prince George’s County and is under investigation.

According to the news release, Maryland State Police (MSP) got a call to northbound I-495 at Central Ave. According to the initial investigation Donisha Alexus Leatherwood, 30-years-old, of Hyattsville, was driving a Lincoln Navigator. They were driving southbound in the northbound lane.

The Navigator crashed into Mignon Allison Kirksey, 51-years-old of Brandywine, who was driving a Buick Enclave. Kirksey was pronounced dead at the crash. Leatherwood was taken to the hospital, and no charges have been filed yet.

This crash is under investigation.