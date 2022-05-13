DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The community is already trying to heal from last week’s shooting that left two kids with gunshot wounds and rattled a District Heights neighborhood. But now the Johnson family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Danger, who was caught in the crossfire of Wednesday’s drive-by shooting.

Regina Johnson, Danger’s mom, is devastated by the loss of her dog, who was more than a pet to her.

“That was my child. I miss him so much. I wake up in the morning, he’s not there by the bed,” Johnson said, sadly. “I come in the house during the evening, he’s not at the door with his leash in his mouth. It’s just so sad.”

On Wednesday, May 4th, multiple people shot into a group of kids on Alpine Street, hitting a 4-year-old and a 14-year-old, and killing Danger. Prince George’s County Police are looking for multiple suspects who shot from the van shown in surveillance video released by the department.

One neighbor told me while he feels safe in the neighborhood, he feels they’re all being ignored by local leaders. Josh Miller says he wants accountability for the people committing violent acts in his neighborhood and wants more resources for his city.

“We feel as though that our city representatives do not come up here enough coming up here once a month to give out food to the community. It’s not doing enough,” Miller explained. “It’s people that’s coming from other parts of the county coming here to cause violence for us because they know there’s no police presence here.”

Ronald Tarpley, Acting Chief of the District Heights Police Department, says it’s not as easy as increasing more patrols.

“Unfortunately, sometimes that may occur when the shift in crime trends you know, once you saturate the area with the police, they may go to a different part of the city,” Tarpley said. “It bothers me that people come into our city looking to do harm to our residents and we look to put an end to that.”

Danger’s family doesn’t feel safe anymore and want to leave the area. Johnson explained that she wants to be granted an emergency housing voucher or waiver to expedite the process. She says she’s worried for kids in the neighborhood.

“These kids about to be out of school and they can’t be in the crossfire because somebody got attitude about something and they got guns with clips with 30 rounds and stuff in there,” Johnson said. “These kids don’t even wanna come outside no more because we’ve got idiots out here with guns and stuff guns don’t kill people, people kill people”

The shooting incident is still under investigation. Prince George’s County Police are still looking for the suspects involved in the incident and are asking anyone with information to please contact them.