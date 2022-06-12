HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several people came to Shiloh United Methodist Church for a prayer vigil to remember the victims of Thursday’s shootings at Columbia Manufacturing.

The crowd included family members, friends, and other community members who spoke encouraging words through this troubling time.

“The rest of us people carrying, this church does tend to bind together very quickly, during times like this to let people know that we’re supporting them trying to hold them up as we can,” Rich Keller said.

All that attended greeted each other with hugs and smiles. Many people who spoke talked about how even though the incident happened in Smithsburg, people from all around had been connected someway to the victims and their families.

“It was a very powerful service with a lot of people talking about how the violence and the loss have impacted them, and for me, I didn’t realize how many people in this church were impacted and how the families were so interwoven so that it runs so deep,” Katie Penick said.

As well as praying for the community, people also prayed that a solution would come so that incidents such as this one won’t continue to happen.

“There’s not going to be anyone umbrella solution that is going to make everybody happy, but if we can work together and listen together, I think we can make such a difference, but we have to work together, we have to listen to one another,” Penick said.

” I just think we’re a little too angry with each other right now,” Keller said. “I just think hopefully that is starting to go away quickly. So be patient, have patience, and maybe things will get better.”