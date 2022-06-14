SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On June 2, the largest Orthodox Jewish community in the Washington Metro Area found anti-Semitic flyers posted around the Kemp Mills Shopping Center, an area where the community lives and frequently shops.

Twelve days after the flyers were found, members of the community are still shaken up. Sarah Stern, who has lived in the neighborhood for 45 years, said, “It was terrifying; absolutely chilling. I never thought I’d see this in America.” Stern said she, along with many others, have family members who were in the Holocaust. “Seeing things like this in history, throughout history, people like to single us out because of our religious differences and we just want to live and let live,” she explained.

Neighbors want to make sure people do not look at them like they are victims. Instead, they are motivated to act. Joshua Suchoff, who has lived in the neighborhood for 13 years, said, “It wakes us up. It makes us realize that we have to be vigilant and makes us realize we have to do all we can to show the other side, to show love to every person.”

The community said they have a good relationship with local police, and they are hoping to build upon that. Ira Ungar, the Community Liaison for Deputy Speaker Bonnie Cullison, said, “We’d like to have an increased presence. For instance, one idea that’s been floated is to have on-duty police car go between the synagogues on Saturday, just to show that presence.”

As the investigation continues with the Montgomery County Police Department, neighbors tell me they will continue with their lives as normal, putting emphasis on education over fear. Stern said, “You have to go on. You can’t let hatred diminish what you are, what you believe in, your identity. It’s sad. It’s sad. I think when people are miseducated to hate, they just need some education.”