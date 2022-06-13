MARYLAND (WDVM) — During a bond hearing after the mass shooting last week at a Columbia Machine warehouse, officials announced that the suspect, Joe Louis Esquivel, will be facing multiple life sentences.

Judge W. Timothy Finan was presiding as the state’s attorney argued that Esquivel is a threat to society. The public defender and state’s attorney did not comment afterwards.

Esquivel will not be released and is held without bail.

A preliminary hearing will be held on July 6.

Esquivel shot a state trooper, Lieutenant V. Uphol, during the incident. He was released from Meritus last week.